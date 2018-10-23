SDVAD hosts information sessions in Al Zubarah

During the meeting, which was held at the Al Zubarah District Council in Khorfakkan, the attendees discussed global leadership, leadership success factors, and ways of fostering motivation in different workplaces.

Praising the essential role of the Sharjah Youth Council to coordinate these sessions, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) stressed the Department’s keenness to strengthen the efforts and develop cooperation with the Sharjah Youth Council in various areas.