SHA unveils health insurance app at GITEX 2018

This interface has several user friendly features that will enable users to easily locate the hospital, clinic, pharmacy or a diagnostic centre near their current location or any specified location. The authority has already a customised health insurance software framework and this app will be integrated within it.

The authority's health insurance system is already linked with the Emirates ID network and certain beneficiaries can make use of it by producing their Emirates ID instead of insurance card.

Commenting on the new health app, His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of SHA and Sharjah Healthcare City, said, "Our vision is to lead the healthcare industry and set an example for the industry stakeholders. We are on a mission to digitise all our departments at SHA and have a 360-degree approach where all the work happens on a real-time basis. SHA has been a powerful dynamic catalyst between the insurance agency and the health insurance beneficiaries in order to provide the later with the best possible insurance cover scheme to address their medical needs,".

Quick information like emergency contacts, help desk support, social media links, health tips and notifications are all inbuilt within the app. This initiative reflects the authority’s efforts to educate their team on best health-care insurance practices and standards, which will greatly contribute towards SHA’s move to raise its standards to excellence in service.

The app will use secured API/Web Services to keep data secure and use the best servers to deliver the data faster to the devices. With this app, employees can enjoy a cardless entry in any healthcare centre covered by the insurance, as they just need to show the e-card from their mobile.