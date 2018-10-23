SCI organises First Central Region Charity Forum in Al Dhaid

The attendees will also include a number of the National Council, the Advisory Council and the municipal councils’ members, a number of heads and directors of government departments and people of the region.

The first edition of the Forum will include a lecture on charitable work focusing on the importance of humanitarian work in enhancing the happiness index and strengthening ties between all segments of society, as well as highlighting the impact charity has on society’s happiness and prosperity.

Dr. Mohammed Bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Director of the Charity branch in Al Dhaid said that the Forum complements the series of awareness’ seminars held by the Charity to enhance staff performance. It is an important tool to introduce the society to the Charity’s achievements, international projects and local assistance efforts.

He continued: “The Forum aims at highlighting the best charitable practices, promoting knowledge exchange between charity field workers, as well as encouraging the community members’ broader involvement in achieving the Charity’s endeavours and humanitarian goals. This event is an effective way to attract those wishing to participate in the Charity’s activities and various initiatives.”

He explained that the one-day forum will include a series of activities that start with the national anthem and recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcoming speech and a screening of a film on the Charity’s achievements over the past years. Afterwards, a lecture will be given by scholar Sheikh Aziz Farhan Al Anzi. He also noted that the White Caravan will be conducting medical tests for diabetes, blood-pressure and teeth on cases and students participating in the event.

Bin Huwaiden invited people of Al Dhaid to attend and participate in the forum in order to fulfil and achieve its purpose.