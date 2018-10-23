SEC reviews Sharjah Education Council's initiative

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council was briefed on the Sharjah Education Council's initiative to reduce illiteracy in society and to spread cultural, health and social awareness.

His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) pointed out the initiative comes within the framework of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the treatment of cases of uneducated groups of citisens aged 20 and above.

Al Kaabi explained that the council has opened new classes in Sharjah City and Al-Bataeh area for the second year in a row, in addition to opening new classes in Al Hamriyah, Khorfakkan and Kalba cities.

SEC appreciated the efforts of the Sharjah Education Council in its plans and efforts to address the uneducated segments of the population. The Council adopted the proposed budget for the initiative.

The Council briefed the Committee on the celebrations of the Emirate of Sharjah on National Day 47, His Excellency Khalid Jassem Al Madfa Chairman of the Organising Committee presented the a description of the various events to be organised in the emirate.

Al Madfa pointed out that the activities that the committee seeks to organise are more than 100 activities, with the participation of more than 30 government agencies in nine cities and regions of the Emirate.

As part of the agenda, the Council reviewed the Administrative Resolution No. 19 of 2012 pertaining to the setting up of a permanent committee on evaluating and categorising construction contractors and subcontractors in the emirate.