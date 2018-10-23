Al Dhaid, Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Councils strengthen cooperation

Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Dhaid Municipal Council, received on Tuesday morning a delegation from the Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council, chaired by Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamu, the Chairman of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed one of the integrated housing projects for citizens of the Dibba Al-Hisn, which includes more than 1000 houses that are well equipped with all the service facilities.

The meeting translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah aiming at promoting coordination among all the municipal councils.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.