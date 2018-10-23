SCHS celebrates its 39th anniversary

The marathon participants, from the disabled students and graduates of the SCHS, expressed their gratitude to the city, for the continuing support.

SCHS was officially inaugurated on 20 October 1979 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which was the first of its kind in UAE.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed the importance of the services provided to people with disabilities. He also expressed the appreciation for the generous patronage, which was extended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

For her part, Al Yafie thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support toward the people with disabilities. Al Yafie also called upon the individuals and institutions of the society to exercise social responsibility and support the city in providing its services.

At the end, the particpants, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi and Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafie, signed a loyalty document that was written by the students and graduates of the SCHS.