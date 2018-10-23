Police Sciences Academy exchanges experiences with South Korea

Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy presented on the role and nature of the Academy's work in qualifying and training national cadres and students from a number of brotherly countries, pointing out the training courses organised by the Academy for the employees of the Ministry of the Interior in the UAE.

Colonel Al Othmani expressed the Academy's desire to benefit from the Korean experience in the fields of sports and science, and in the interest of students and improve their levels in various sectors.