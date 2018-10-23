Salem Al Naqbi reviews workflow in Kalba Municipality

During the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at developing the municipal work system.

This came during the first coordination meeting, held on Monday, in the presence of the departments’ directors and heads, and several other dignitaries and employees.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Al Naqbi said that the meeting translates the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

For his part, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi has praised the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Sharjah Crown Prince.