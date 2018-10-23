Salem Al Naqbi reviews workflow in Kalba Municipality

  • Tuesday 23, October 2018 in 11:41 AM
  • During the meeting
    During the meeting
Sharjah 24: His Excellency Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, discussed with Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba Municipality, the workflow within the departments and sections of the Municipality.
During the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at developing the municipal work system.
 
This came during the first coordination meeting, held on Monday, in the presence of the departments’ directors and heads, and several other dignitaries and employees.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Al Naqbi said that the meeting translates the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. 
 
For his part, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi has praised the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Sharjah Crown Prince.