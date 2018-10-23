Sharjah Cooperative Society honours SCHS students

The students received practical training on the nature of the work in the various departments of the society and branches, to help them to rely on themselves, and train them on the shopping and procurement without the need to help them in it.

Sharjah Cooperative Society explained that it is keen to organise training programs on a regular basis to rehabilitate persons with disabilities and integrate them into their social environment and work environment in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.