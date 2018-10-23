Sharjah Civil Defence controls a fire in a number of warehouses

A report was sent to the Operations Room of the Civil Defense in Sharjah at 1 pm and 43 minutes on Monday, stating that a fire broke out in the fifth industrial zone. Rescue teams from Sajaa, Samnan, Muweileh and the port immediately moved to the scene and managed to control the fire. The competent authorities are investigating the incident to find out the causes.

For his part, the Director General of Civil Defense in Sharjah, Colonel Sami Khamis al-Naqbi, called on all owners of warehouses, companies and industrial establishments to adhere to safety standards and fire prevention, and to ensure continuously the validity and work of fire engines and emergency exits.

The Director General of Civil Defense in Sharjah stressed the need to renew certificates to meet the conditions of prevention and fire safety on an annual basis.