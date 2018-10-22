Sharjah Ruler reveals Sixth batch of Manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

This came during a meeting of His Highness with the faculty members at Al Qasimia University, His Highness donated the sixth batch of manuscripts and documents that are among the rarest manuscripts of his own collection to the Islamic Manuscripts House, These manuscripts and documents are the most precious historical manuscripts. They are personal collections of the Ruler of Sharjah gathered during his visits to various countries of the world.

His Highness also revealed the number of scientific projects in the University, which is a new building for the Holy Quran Complex and is considered the largest complex of the Holy Quran in the world.

The sixth batch contains 150 original manuscripts in the form of books and nearly 97 folders; each onespeaks of the manuscripts in the world.

His Highness said that he will try to find the graduates of Al Qasimia University, scientific centers to help them continue the knowledge giving, wished thesuccess for the first batch will graduate from the University next Ramadan.

His Highness visited the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, and heard from those responsible for the services provided by the House to its visitors of students and those wishing to provide knowledge and science.

The Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, contains some 1,500 rare and valuable manuscripts in the Arabic language, with the average age of these manuscripts ranging between 300 to 400 years old.

The manuscripts include drawings, gold designs, plant colours and writings in various categories and classifications, including Quranic sciences, Islamic Fiqh, and Arabic language, along with history and geography. These manuscripts are among the most important and valuable possessions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed.

The house built in an Islamic style with a total cost of about AED 70 million on an area of 3,000 square meters and contains 1,500 rare original manuscripts from the holdings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour by heads of government departments and number of officials.