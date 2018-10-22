SBWC highlights women in technology at Mediterranean Women Entrepreneurs Forum 2018

These remarks were made on the sidelines of SBWC’s participation at the 10th Mediterranean Women Entrepreneurs Forum, which recently took place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where SBWC was part of a delegation led by the UAE Business Women Council (UAEBWC).

Titled ‘Women in Tech: The Way Ahead’, the forum was a beacon of inspiration and innovation, bringing together leading experts and personalities from all around the world, highlighting opportunities for women in technology to take the centre stage in order to address key opportunities and pressing issues in the Mediterranean region, with a focus on influencing future perspectives and planning actions in the STEM sector.

During the council’s participation, Sheikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, as well as the UAE delegates, met with Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan, President of Jordan’s Royal Scientific Society, who is a strong advocate for science as a catalyst for change in the Arab world.

Sheikha Hind Al Qasimi addressed the numerous accelerations which global and regional economies must implement, in order to establish and sustain environments; that empower young leaders, women entrepreneurs and women in tech industries.

Sheikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi and council representatives discussed the potential of collaborating with business women councils from the Arab world, to form an alliance to advocate for exploring every channel, initiative and solution that can inspire and encourage women to make a difference in their education and careers, that they become the change that the global economy needs for the future.

The Arab-based business women council involved in the discussion were from Jordan, Tunisia, Libya, and Morocco.

Commenting on how businesses and women can work hand in hand in the midst of a rapidly evolved digital economy, the Chairperson of SBWC said: “The UN addressed digital literacy for women around the world as key factor to boost the world’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) index. This is also meant to encourage global national and multi-national businesses to speed the process of integrating plans and programmes that enable women to become leaders in emerging global markets through technology.”

She added: “Participating in the Mediterranean Women Entrepreneurs Forum was a pivotal opportunity to promote how the Arab world can be among the frontrunners contributing to the realisation of a sustainable future for female entrepreneurs globally. The forum is also taking place at a time where, according to The World Bank (WB), engaging educated women entrepreneurs in the labour market, can increase the average household income by 25%. Furthermore, in 2018, the World Economic Forum published a remarkable finding that empowering women to participate equally in the global economy could add $28 trillion to the GDP by 2025, and part of our mission is to make sure that Arab women play a big role in leading this growth.”

She continued: “In March this year, Forbes Middle East recorded tech start-ups in MENA wrapped a total of $650 million in investment in 2017 alone, and it is through technology and its limitless markets and potentials, we can empower women and give them the opportunity to make large-scale differences for our future generations.”

The Forum, was co-organised by the Association of Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASCAME), the Association of Organisations of Mediterranean Businesswomen (AFAEMME) and the Jordan Forum Business and Professional Women (JFBPW), with the support of the Chamber of Commerce of Amman and the Chamber of Commerce of Barcelona.

A number of business panels were conducted for businesswomen and women-entrepreneurs on the side lines of the forum, which included topics such as harnessing technologies to start-up home-based business and creative labs, commercial initiatives of women entrepreneurs in economy and digital marketing.

Starting its journey in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council aims to drive women entrepreneur’s integration into the global economy, support economic output of the nation, and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

To achieve this aim, SBWC engages in delivering a range of programmes and initiatives including conferences, seminars, workshops and research that supports potential and existing entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also forges partnerships with government, private organisations and foundations in the UAE and beyond.