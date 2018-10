Pursuant to the new Administrative Resolution No. (14) of 2018, the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) shall issue a decision to regulate the contracting works and activities, provided that its decision includes the provisions of the canceled Administrative Resolution No. 19 of 2012.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.