More than 4,000 distinguished and creative individuals and organisations from different 60 countries competed for the Award.

During the ceremony held in London on Sunday, the Sharjah Public Works Department has received the Award, in the presence of a number of decision-makers and entrepreneurs.

Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW said that the achievement comes in line with the SDPW’s strategy to ensure Human Resource best practices.