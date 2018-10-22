SRTA completes maintenance projects with AED 1.9 million

Eng. Sheikha Al Zouwain, Director of Roads and Tenders Contracts at the Authority, said that a series of maintenance and efficiency projects have been completed in a number of important and vital areas in Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Al Zouwain pointed out that the planning of land signs for some of the Al Madam streets has been completed 90% of the land planning signs of Sharjah Road have been completed, and maintenance in some areas of Al Dhaid and Central region.