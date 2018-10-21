SM raises awareness of the importance of reducing food waste

The events highlighted the importance of biodiversity in achieving food security and the provision of healthy and safe food to members of the community, in light of the food shortages being suffered by different populations.

Sheikha Maha Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality's Conformity Assessment Department, said that the participation of the Municipality of Sharjah City in the celebration of World Food Day emanates from its keenness to raise awareness among members of community about the importance of eradicating poverty, hunger and malnutrition in various countries. She added that the participation also comes In line with the objectives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in this regard, and to reduce food waste through proper food practices and avoidance of purchasing food that exceeds the need.

Al Mualla pointed out that more than 820 million people around the world are chronically undernourished according to FAO's latest Food Security and Nutrition Report 2018. Therefore, awareness-raising in this area is a key to eradicating hunger. She continued that the Municipality’s marking of the World Food Day also aims to instill healthy habits in the community, give people some useful advice when purchasing food, encourage them to choose healthier organic products, introduce them to proper storage methods, and encourage them to develop domestic farming.