SDHR celebrates graduation of 188 Professional Diploma participants

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, accompanied by Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, honoured the graduates.

In his speech on the occasion, Dr. Bin Khadem welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of developing the human element, which is one of the top priorities that have been developed within Sharjah Government strategies emanating from the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to develop the knowledge, skills and capabilities of national cadres to keep abreast of the latest developments and challenges locally and globally.

Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the graduation. He said that the graduates’ achievements will enable them to enhance their duties and responsibilities in the development of the homeland.