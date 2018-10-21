Khorfakkan Municipality commences work on Al Mudaifi sewage network project

Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, announced that the Municipality's Environmental Services Department has started implementing the preliminary works of the sewage network project in Al Mudaifi.

She pointed out that the project comes as part of the efforts of the Municipality to improve the services provided to the inhabitants of Al Mudaifi, which is one of the highly- dense areas.

Al Qadi explained that the project serves both residential and commercial sectors, pointing to its implications of preserving the environment and public health and aesthetic appearance of the region, ending the suffering of the people in the discharge of sewage by the traditional tankers.

She noted that the waste storage capacity in the network reaches 2040 cubic meters, separated from the rainwater drainage network, which is exploited for multiple uses.