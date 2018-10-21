Sultan bin Ahmed: Thanks for inviting me as guest of Federal Foundation for Youth’s "100 Instructors" programme

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the 10th steering session of the "100 Instructors" programme, one of the Federal Foundation for Youth’s programmes, being held at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) on October 21, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has expressed his happiness to participate in this session, thanking Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Foundation for Youth.

Being one of the inspirational figures who have made remarkable achievements, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed has also thanked the working group who organised this session.