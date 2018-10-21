Al Khalidiya Suburb Council organises a meeting to preserve family cohesion

The Council has also commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect the stability of families and strengthen family cohesiveness.

Aiming to preserve family cohesion, the meeting was attended by Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, in the presence of several other dignitaries and members.

Discussing a number of various societal issues, Khalfan Saeed Al Marri has expressed the Council’s keenness to organise and encourage such social initiatives that promote family cohesion.