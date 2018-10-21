Al Khalidiya Suburb Council organises a meeting to preserve family cohesion

  • Sunday 21, October 2018 in 1:38 PM
  • Group Photo
Sharjah 24: Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, affiliated to the Sharjah Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (SDSVA), has stressed the importance of family cohesion and social responsibility, activating the role of individuals in society, and promoting positive behaviours in society.
The Council has also commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect the stability of families and strengthen family cohesiveness.
 
Aiming to preserve family cohesion, the meeting was attended by Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, in the presence of several other dignitaries and members.
 
Discussing a number of various societal issues, Khalfan Saeed Al Marri has expressed the Council’s keenness to organise and encourage such social initiatives that promote family cohesion. 