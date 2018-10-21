Al Dhaid Municipality implements a campaign to remove slums

  • Sunday 21, October 2018 in 1:30 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: Al Dhaid Municipality recently carried out a campaign against the shops and workshops located in the eastern entrance to Al Dhaid city to ensure the implementation of the systems followed and the extent of their compliance with the regulations and laws to prevent wrongful transgressions that negatively affect the environment and public safety.
Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid Municipality said that these campaigns are part of the efforts of the Municipality, which pays great attention to the environment, in line with the overall vision of Sharjah.
 
He added that the campaign included 44 sites for establishments, the activities of which ranged from the sale of car spare parts and motorcycles to the repair of scrap metal scrap and other activities, which led to 32 warnings and 10 violations, while the commitment of 12 sites shows the required requirements.