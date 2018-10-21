Al Dhaid Municipality implements a campaign to remove slums

Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid Municipality said that these campaigns are part of the efforts of the Municipality, which pays great attention to the environment, in line with the overall vision of Sharjah.

He added that the campaign included 44 sites for establishments, the activities of which ranged from the sale of car spare parts and motorcycles to the repair of scrap metal scrap and other activities, which led to 32 warnings and 10 violations, while the commitment of 12 sites shows the required requirements.