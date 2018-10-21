Sharjah Municipality opens new public parking building in 5th Industrial Area

Sharjah24: Sharjah Municipality opened the Public Parking Administration Building in the Fifth Industrial Zone in its new structure, in continuation of its achievements by providing buildings for various departments in a modern manner, and providing services to the largest segment of customers.
His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the Municipality attaches great importance to modernizing and developing its various facilities and providing its services to all customers with ease, accuracy and high efficiency, the opening of the building is an embodiment of its vision and strategy, providing modern buildings with various services, creating a stimulating and creative work environment that encourages innovation and convenience for employees and customers.