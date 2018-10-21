His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the Municipality attaches great importance to modernizing and developing its various facilities and providing its services to all customers with ease, accuracy and high efficiency, the opening of the building is an embodiment of its vision and strategy, providing modern buildings with various services, creating a stimulating and creative work environment that encourages innovation and convenience for employees and customers.
Sharjah Municipality opens new public parking building in 5th Industrial Area
- Sunday 21, October 2018 in 12:00 PM