50% decrease in incoming calls to SEWA Call Centre in 2018

This decrease is due to the continuous development of electricity networks and water lines, replacement of old generators and renewing number of connections and cables, as well as maintenance work carried out by the Authority, all of which contributed significantly to reducing incoming calls to the centre.

In this context, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is constantly seeking to develop its operational and technical operations, monitor the power network, provide operational requirements and maintenance works to minimise and prevent breakdowns by conducting all necessary technical maneuvers necessary in this regard. ‘Inspection and execution of maintenance programmes, development and improvement of the electrical network, and dealing with some emergency cases of power outages as soon thy happen, are among other components SEWA follows up and takes care of,’ Al Leem added.

He stressed that SEWA is following, through the inspection teams, the random additions which damage the power network, and exerts great efforts to deal with any emergency circumstances providing all needed potentials, selection of the best technical and skillful staff subjecting them to training and rehabilitation to work in maintenance departments, taking into account the highest safety systems.