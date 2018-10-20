Thabet Al Tarifi: Sharjah Ruler is always keen to be closer to citizens

  • Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality
Sharjah 24: Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality praised the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to elect the members of the municipal and suburbs councils.
He affirmed that these directives are a continuation of His Highness’ wise decisions, far-sighted vision and follow up of citizens’ affairs, meeting their needs and caring for their happiness.
 
Al Tarifi added that His Highness’ decision reflects the great participation of the citizens in decision-making and allows citizens to nominate themselves to serve their community and highlight their effective role in building the emirate with strenuous work. He continued that His Highness is always keen to be closer to his citizens to closely learn about their needs and meet them.