Al Taniji hails Sharjah Ruler's decision to elect "councils"

  • Saturday 20, October 2018 in 4:38 PM
  • Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality
Sharjah 24: Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality praised the decision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to elect the members of the municipal and suburbs councils, reiterating that His Highness’ wise vision aims to enable the citizens of the emirate to participate actively in the construction and renaissance of Sharjah.
Al Tunaiji  stressed that His Highness’ decision is a continuation  of Sharjah's distinguished and successful experience in electing half of the members of the Consultative Council, which reflects the great participation of the citizens in decision-making and planning a promising future to realise the aspirations of citizens and achieve sustainable development for a society that enjoys prosperity and well-being thanks to the far-sighted vision of His Highness, who lights the way for the citizens of the emirate and the future generations.