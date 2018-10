The wedding reception, held at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, was also attended by Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International; Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; several sheikhs, senior officials, high - ranking officers from the Armed Forces and the Police in addition to a multitude of the couple’s relatives and friends.

The ceremony saw cultural and folklore activities.