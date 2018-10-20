Al Hamriya Municipality organises "Because We Care" initiative

As part of the initiative, the municipality distributed pink flyers with the slogan of breast cancer, in support of the Municipality for this important issue. The initiative targeted the visitors of the Eastern District Park for women in Al Hamriya.

A number of useful activities and programmes were held as part of the initiative, which will run for several days and aims to familiarise people with breast cancer, its dangers, and ways of early detection of the disease, symptoms and the importance of the clinical and radiological diagnosis.

Commenting on the initiative, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, said that “Because We Care” came to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, which increases the likelihood of treatment and full healing.

He praised the government's efforts in this regard and the UAE's interest in launching everything that will highlight the importance of undergoing early and regular tests to prevent breast cancer, stressing the municipality's full commitment to government efforts to support patients and spread necessary awareness among the members of the community.