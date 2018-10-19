UAE Ambassador to Singapore receives SDTPS delegation

Dr. Mohammed hosted a dinner banquette in honour of the delegation members who are currently on a scientific tour as part of the best practices programme for city planning in cooperation with Sharjah for Capability Development (Tatweer).

Welcoming the delegation, UAE Ambassador praised their scientific trip, which will enhance the benefit from the global experiences in the field of urban planning.

Engineer Nelly Al Shamsi, Director of the Support Services Division at the Department, delivered a speech in which she thanked the UAE Ambassador for the warm reception and the efforts of the Embassy in taking care of UAE citizens abroad.