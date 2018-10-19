Jassim Al Mazmi praises Sharjah Ruler’s decision to elect municipal and suburbs councils

  • Friday 19, October 2018 in 8:40 PM
  • Jassim Al Mazmi
Sharjah 24: Jassim Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council (SPC) praised the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to elect members of the municipal and suburbs councils.
Al Mazmi said that His Highness’ directives are continuation of his prudent and wise policy and far-sighted vision as well as his closeness to citizens and knowledge of the very details happening in the emirate.
 
 He added that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah spares no effort to achieve all needs of the people believing in the importance of giving every member of the community the right to highlight his role to promote his community and his homeland, especially the category of youth who play a significant role in community’s development and building.