Sultan bin Ahmed guest of Federal Foundation for Youth’s "100 Instructors" programme October 21

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed will participate in the session which aims to build the future generation in harmony with the UAE National Agenda for Youth launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, in his youth orientation session, titled "Moments", will talk about crucial moments in his personal and professional career and how to face challenges to achieve success. He will also review, from his various experiences, how to invest moments and seize opportunities in life to achieve set goals.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Foundation for Youth, stressed that the programme is keen to hone the skills and enhance expertise of young people to enable them to play an active role in sustainable development and the future industry. “Interactive communication with distinguished leaders in the UAE, serves as a catalyst for young people to innovate and excel in all fields,” Al Mazrui said.

She added that Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s imparting of his experience with the youth will surely constitute an important addition to the youth as he is one of the most prominent and influential figures in the UAE media sector, and plays a colossal role in prompting the media work not only in the Emirate of Sharjah but also in the UAE at large.

Shamma Al Mazrui thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his keenness to meet the UAE youth in this initiative, which is certainly a great addition to the "100 Instructors" programme.

It is worth mentioning that Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, with his successful leadership of the Sharjah Media Council institutions, including Sharjah Media Foundation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City, has made significant achievements in the media sector, with many awards being harvested both personally and institutionally.

In terms of business, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi leads many of the largest investment groups and companies and chairs more than 10 economic institutions, with various activities including tourism, oil, environment, real estate and others.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi’s professional career began immediately after graduating from Arkansas State University, where he received BS in Business Administration, and MS. in Computer Information Systems from the University of Detroit Mercy. After returning from the United States, Sheikh Sultan assumed many responsibilities and high-profile tasks the first of which was the Vice President of the Oil Council in Sharjah, since 1999 until now.

The numerous achievements made during Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi's professional career in various positions and tasks have contributed to enhancing Sharjah's presence on the global map.