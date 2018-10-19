Sharjah Police celebrates graduation of 75 SM employees

  • Friday 19, October 2018 in 6:31 PM
  • During the course
    During the course
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police General Command celebrated the graduation of participants in “Leadership in serving customer” course organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Municipality with the participation of 75 SM employees.
The organisation of the course is part of Sharjah Police’s keenness 
 
to provide an environment that promotes a culture of happiness and positivity to the customers through the qualification of cadres from all government departments and institutions in line with the Police continuous efforts to achieve leadership and excellence in accordance with the highest international standards of quality, and upgrading services it delivers to make customers happy translating the Ministry of Interior's strategy to enhance customer’s satisfaction.
 