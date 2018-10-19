Expo Khorfakkan to host ‘La Diva’ exhibition on women's needs

This came during a press conference held on Thursday at the Concorde Hotel in Fujairah, in the presence of the exhibition organiser, Nadia Al Hosani, and a galaxy of stars and media professionals, including Emirati artist Badria Ahmed and artist Sultan Al Shehhi.

Al Hosani announced a group of events at the exhibition with the participation of 64 traders from various emirates, adding that the exhibition will start with a march of about 200 cyclists, led by Sheikh Suhail bin Hasher bin Dalmouk; the march aims to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Al Hosani revealed the organisation of a free – of charge singing concert by artist Sultan Al Shehhi as part of the exhibition, which allocated a huge space to showcase the projects of the productive families.

Badria Ahmed praised the idea of the exhibition and expressed her support for it, based on its belief in the role of UAE women and their tangible contributions to the national economy, both at the public and private levels. She added that the exhibition conveys a high message represented in awareness of breast cancer, expressing her happiness at the organisation of the exhibition in the charming city of Khorfakkan.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, said that the exhibition is keen to provide all kinds of support for youth projects, noting that such exhibitions provide an ideal opportunity for people to purchase their needs amidst a wide range of purchase options.

Al Mansouri added that Expo Khorfakkan supports Emirati women with all their potential, pointing to the importance of this hosting, as La Diva specialises in all women's related products and activities.