Al Khalidiya suburb, SM discuss demolition of abandoned houses

Al Marri praised the great role played by the Sharjah Municipality in various fields in order to provide public safety for all citizens.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed a number of important issues related the suburb, most notably abandoned and old houses that need to be demolished, and fishing boats placed randomly distorting the aesthetic image of the suburb.

The two sides agreed to discuss a mechanism to demolish the abandoned houses, which pose a danger to the residents of the suburb, and to refer them to the relevant departments, to form a committee with the council, to survey the area and deal with these issues.

In conclusion, Al Marri stressed that the results of this fruitful meeting will serve the interests of citizens and residents of Al Khalidiya suburb wishing safety for all.