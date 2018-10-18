Abdullah Al Ketbi praises Sharjah Ruler’s vision of councils’ election

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 8:05 PM
  • Abdullah Mattar Al Kitbi
    Abdullah Mattar Al Kitbi
Sharjah 24: Abdullah Mattar Al Kitbi, member of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities, hailed the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to elect municipal and suburbs councils.
Al Ketbi affirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s directives represent a continuation of His Highness’ vision  to provide a decent life for citizens, be closer to them, report their desires and needs, and learn about their conditions, and communicate them precisely and transparently through the elected councils, which are representatives of the citizens.
 
He explained that the Emirate of Sharjah, through its councils, works to reach all people, wherever they are, and thus learn about their needs and meet their aspirations, pointing to the trust the members of the councils enjoy to communicate the citizen's opinion and needs to the higher authorities.