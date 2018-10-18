Abdullah Al Ketbi praises Sharjah Ruler’s vision of councils’ election

Al Ketbi affirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s directives represent a continuation of His Highness’ vision to provide a decent life for citizens, be closer to them, report their desires and needs, and learn about their conditions, and communicate them precisely and transparently through the elected councils, which are representatives of the citizens.

He explained that the Emirate of Sharjah, through its councils, works to reach all people, wherever they are, and thus learn about their needs and meet their aspirations, pointing to the trust the members of the councils enjoy to communicate the citizen's opinion and needs to the higher authorities.