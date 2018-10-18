Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Consultative Council's fourth ordinary session

This came during a speech delivered by His Highnesson Thursday morning at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter of Sharjah Consultative Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, at the Council headquarters in Sharjah.

During the opening speech, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah has praised the crucial roles of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), highlighting their distinguished efforts aimed to serve the community in cooperation with other government entities, which translates the vision of the emirate of Sharjah.

During Thursday morning’s session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has announced that the municipal and sub-district councils will be fully-elected, noting that the citizens in Sharjah will be able to choose their representatives in the municipal and sub-district councils.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further highlighted the Councils’ social responsibilities to serve people in several areas.

Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) delivered a speech in which she expressed pride in Sharjah Ruler’s honouring of the council with his attendance which, she said, is a support and incentive for the council to carry out its responsibilities of pursuing the building of the emirate in accordance with the directives and wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

She highlighted the responsibilities and functions of the council and praised the role of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council in supporting the endeavor of the SCC. She went on to pledge the council’s constant continuation of doing its work duly to achieve the public interest and serve the homeland and citizens.

The Chairperson of the SCC then announced the council’s strategy for the fourth ordinary session 2018 -2019.

Following the opening ceremony, the fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter began. The election of observers was decided according to the provisions of Article (22) of the Council's bylaws.

The Council moved to its agenda item in maintaining the composition or restructuring of the Committees.

The Council also approved the composition of the committee to prepare the draft recommendations. At the conclusion of the Council, the Council formed a committee to respond to the opening letter.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khaled bin Issam Al Qasimi; Head of Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation (DCA); several sheikhs, heads of government departments, representatives of Federal National Council.