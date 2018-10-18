Sharjah Municipality launches digital projects at GITEX

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 2:27 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, launched a number of smart projects during the participation of the Municipality within the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2018, which was accomplished with the effort and efficiency of a number of employees to establish artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
The participation in GITEX Technology 2018 reflects the keenness of the of Sharjah Municipality to highlight its leadership role in this field and its keenness to provide a creative work environment that motivates all employees to create and innovate and provide smart ideas that serve all fields.
 
Al Tarifi pointed out that the pavilion of Sharjah Government participating in the exhibition is characterized by creativity in the design in terms of simulation of the UAE environment, and reflects the great interest in digital transformation and keeping abreast of everything new in the world of technology. 