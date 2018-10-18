Sharjah Municipality launches digital projects at GITEX

The participation in GITEX Technology 2018 reflects the keenness of the of Sharjah Municipality to highlight its leadership role in this field and its keenness to provide a creative work environment that motivates all employees to create and innovate and provide smart ideas that serve all fields.

Al Tarifi pointed out that the pavilion of Sharjah Government participating in the exhibition is characterized by creativity in the design in terms of simulation of the UAE environment, and reflects the great interest in digital transformation and keeping abreast of everything new in the world of technology.