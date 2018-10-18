Sharjah Charity showcases E-services during GITEX 2018

Dr. Saeed Al Mazloum, Directors Board Member of Sharjah Charity International, said: "The Charity is keen to continuously take part in GITEX Technology Week and introduce the public to its activities, which further establishes its position and confirms Sharjah’s pioneership in charity work at the level of the country.”

He continued: “In line with the smart transformation plan that all UAE governments are currently witnessing, the Charity’s IT department has implemented a new design to the Charity’s website to include more of the functions that were designed specifically to suit visitors’ needs and requirements.” He pointed out that the Charity has completed the process of updating its applications and websites. Earlier, the Charity introduced its smart donations’ application during last year’s edition of GITEX Technology Week.

He explained that the Charity seeks to please clients and achieve satisfactory rates for the services it offers to both benefactors and aid recipients. To that end, he stressed that the Charity’s websites and applications undergo continuous updates to achieve the best possible results in services it can offer to the public. He concluded that he looks forward to the Charity’s participation in next year’s edition of GITEX with applications that provide better and higher-level services to the Charity’s clients.