Ahmed Aboul Gheit among key speakers at Investing in the Future Conference in Sharjah

Through His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit’s participation, the conference aims to bring his insight and expertise to further regional discussions focused on addressing the rapidly growing youth crises in MENA. He will be sharing key recommendations on how governments as well as youth entities should approach the development of youth’s creative skills and life-long learning in a more relevant and effective manner.

The conference is organised by the UAE-based global humanitarian charity, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, in partnership with several UN agencies and NAMA Women Advancement Establishment. The conference brings together many government representatives, international entities and NGOs, as well as a host of academics, international experts, press representatives and youth organisations, to shed the spotlight on ways governments, civil society, international organisations, academia, private sector can collaborate to involve the region’s youth more effectively in consultative, policy- and decision-making processes, enabling a more inclusive and participatory approach to tackling challenges and offering practical, scalable solutions.

A vision for a healthy relationship between generations

His Excellency Aboul Gheit has expressed his firm belief in the strength of Arab communities and the capabilities of the Arab youth on several occasions. In his address at the 41st session of the ‘Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers’, he underscored that in order for the Arab community to advance and the nations that comprise it to progress, its youth must share a healthy relationship.

At the Arab Thought Foundation’s Annual FIKR Conference, which was held last April in the UAE under the theme ‘Repercussions of Chaos and Challenges of the Stability Industry’, Gheit talked about the grave consequences of not educating and empowering youth highlighting they will continue to take up lower level posts, subordinate positions and low value jobs if the situation does not change for the better.

His Excellency Aboul Gheit served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt from 2004 to 2011, and he contributed to building a close relationship with the United Nations through his consistent participation in official missions. He also served as Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 1999-2004.

Individuals and organisations interested to attend in this edition of the IIFMENA conference can register on http://iifmena.org. The conference is a significant step in bringing the world together on one platform to discuss issues of importance and inspire positive change.

The IIFMENA conference addresses sustainable development issues of youth from around the world, particularly in areas torn apart by crises, conflicts, wars and natural disasters. It also highlights the critical role of development in protecting their future and the future of their countries, and protecting them from falling prey to extremism. The participants will discuss an array of crisis challenges, as well as development opportunities, enabling Sharjah to contribute to creating an international action plan for effective investment in the future of youth from around the world.