SPWD completes 95% of the Sharjah Club Stadium

The stadium development included the main platform, the establishment of two runways, one private and the other for media representatives, with an increase in the number of seats, the development of lighting and the readiness of the training grounds.

Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, said that works are going well with the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and hosting a number of matches within Sharjah Group.