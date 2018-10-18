SPWD completes 95% of the Sharjah Club Stadium

Sharjah24: In preparation to host the Emirate of Sharjah as one of 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Sharjah Public Works Department, SPWD, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, is developing the Sharjah Club Stadium, with a 95% completion rate, at a cost of more than 50 million dirhams.
The stadium development included the main platform, the establishment of two runways, one private and the other for media representatives, with an increase in the number of seats, the development of lighting and the readiness of the training grounds.
 
Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, said that works are going well with the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and hosting a number of matches within Sharjah Group.