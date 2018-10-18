Khorfakkan Municipal Council launches Android “Rashed”

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 12:11 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its participation in GITEX 2018, the Khorfakkan Municipal Council has launched the Android “Rashed” as an integrated service platform for the disabled, children, elderly people and tourists.
The robot welcomes the Council’s visitors and briefs them on the ongoing projects and the tourist destinations in Khorfakkan, as well as several other different services.  
 
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Khorfakkan Municipal Council platform, in the pavilion of the government of Sharjah.  Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan  was accompanied by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; and other officials and dignitaries.