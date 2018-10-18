Khorfakkan Municipal Council launches Android “Rashed”

The robot welcomes the Council’s visitors and briefs them on the ongoing projects and the tourist destinations in Khorfakkan, as well as several other different services.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Khorfakkan Municipal Council platform, in the pavilion of the government of Sharjah. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; and other officials and dignitaries.