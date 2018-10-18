Sharjah government departments continue to unveil their digital applications at GITEX

Commenting on the participation, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government in Sharjah (DeG) said that the Sharjah government departments continue its participation for the fourth day in a row, highlighting the launching of their more advanced technology applications and digital solutions, which come in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi received appreciation plaque from Salha Obaid Gabesh, Head of the Media and Cultural Affairs Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA).

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) has signed an agreement with “Nattiq Technologies” to enhance fruitful cooperation and develop more technology services at SCHS.

During their participation in GITEX Technology Week, the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has launches several of various initiatives that serve different segments of society.