DTPS uses Artificial Intelligence to analyse transaction display

Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Digital Transformation of Sharjah, presented to Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the DTPS, a simplified presentation of the digital map project in Sharjah as one of the most exciting projects in Sharjah, it combines government data into a single centralised platform that allows the government to introduce intelligent policies to serve the Sharjah people.

Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi pointed out that the launch of the new system for analysis of data and transactions using artificial intelligence and presentation to the decision makers in the circuit in a clear graphical and easy, comes to keep pace with the DTPS progress in the field of digital transformation.