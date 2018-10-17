Tariq Allay: 90 Professional Photographers, 120 Photographic works in the “Xposure”

Tariq Saeed Allay added to “Sharjah24” that Xposure 2018 will be at Expo Centre Sharjah on November 21, and will be hosting 90 celebrated photographers from around the world. The exhibition will also become home to an internationally acclaimed selection of 600 photographs that will be displayed in 30 individual exhibitions, along with another 120 images curated in six collective exhibitions representing a diversity of themes and exceptional artistry.

He pointed out that the number of entries to Xposure’s International Photography Competition has increased by 35% compared to 2017. The competition has received more than 13,500 entries from 112 countries across its ten categories, including Travel Photography, Macro Photography, Photo Manipulation, Photojournalism, Street Photography, Best of the Emirates, Junior Category, and Architectural Photography, as well as the new categories this year, Short Film and Sharjah Government Employees.