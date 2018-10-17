MoI organises seminar on international humanitarian law

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Shehhi, Director of the Department, said that the seminar is aimed at promoting the culture of international humanitarian law among the MoI’s recruits, and in support of the activities of the nation's humanitarian law commission, in charge of raising awareness about human rights protection.

The seminar commenced with a working paper presented by Dr. Mohammed Khalifa Al Hammoudi, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department, in which he addressed the basic tenants behind human rights and international humanitarian law, including nine international conventions on human rights, of which the UAE has ratified five.

Counsellor Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Al Kammali, Director-General of the Judicial Training and Studies Institute and Vice-President of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, presented a working paper on the definition of international humanitarian law and the key sources, namely the Geneva and Hague Conventions.

He also spoke about the implementation of the provision of international humanitarian law by the UAE, the role of the national judicial system, and the UAE National Commission on International Humanitarian Law.

The seminar was attended by Brigadier Mohamed Ali Al Shehhi, Director of Human Rights Administration, and Col. Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Academy, along with Ministry officers and employees, senior police officers, and students.