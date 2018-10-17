Sultan bin Ahmed: Xposure will kick off 21 November

"We have received many requests to participate at Xposure," said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi to “Sharjah24”.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pointed out that the festival focuses on delivering a message through workshops, dialogues and exhibitions.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, said: “The Sharjah International Photography Festival Xposure not only celebrates the technique behind a great photo, but explores the unique ability of the photographer to make a memorable moment and add aesthetic appeal and meaning to its message.”