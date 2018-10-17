SCPN launches its website during GITEX Technology Week

The Network also announced its E-services, percentage of digital transformation in its new services and its latest electronic technological solutions. In addition, the Network highlighted its specialised services in the field with the aim to realise its vision of being the first of its kind in the field of childhood protection in the Arab world by being innovative and creative.

The Network’s participation under the patronage of Sharjah E-government in the most prominent technology exhibition organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, comes in light of the Network’s efforts to be present in big and important events which offer vital opportunities to connect with officials and visitors concerned with the field. Such events are considered a platform for communication and interaction through which the Network seeks to share its vision and objectives with the targeted audience over a series of programmes, activities and meetings with officials and public figures, digital specialists, IT fans, technology users, corporate heads and visitors from various categories and nationalities. GITEX is a significant platform through which participants seek to achieve maximum benefit.

Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali, Director of the Sharjah Childhood Protection Network said that the Network’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018 is aimed at communicating with the various social segments among visitors, officials and specialists during the exhibition and after. Participation in such events is an opportunity to promote the Network’s vision and objectives, as well as gain new members in its four-type memberships including institutions, individuals, youth and students and kids.

Aisha Bin Ali also explained that participation in GITEX is an added value to the Network’s work. It’s an opportunity to meet many officials and public figures, technology enthusiasts, families and individuals. Through its participation, the network is also able to learn about latest technologies, how to benefit from them and how to utilise them to serve its vision and goals according to its continuous improvement plan.

She pointed out that the network is currently seeking complete smart transformation in order to make it easier for workers and those interested in the field of childhood to benefit from its services. By using the Network’s self-service through its portal and electronic application, the network hopes to save users time and effort.