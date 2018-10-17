Registration opens for Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work

Jassim Al Hammadi, General Secretary for Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, stressed that the importance of the award is to encourage and motivate volunteer work in the country and to create the basis for volunteering through educating the community.

Al Hammadi added: "We at the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work strive to keep pace with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who has been dedicated to enhancing the role of the community in the field of volunteering and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

General Secretary for Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work explained that the most important conditions for participating in the 16th session are the scope of volunteering within the country, the participant being resident in the country, volunteering to be licensed by the competent authorities and achieving one of the fields of volunteering.

The conditions also include that the certificates and documents must be certified and stamped by the issuing authorities, as well as that participation in volunteer work should be free of charge and have an impact on society.