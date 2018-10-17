Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves more than AED 54 million in debt settlement for citizens

The gesture comes to translate the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah aiming to provide stable and decent life for the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellence Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, said that the Committee approved to pay the debts of individuals who have defaulted as part of the 17th batch of payments.

His Excellence Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh said that the total amount processed since the first batch until the payment of 17, is AED 591, 990, 153 for 1208 beneficiaries.