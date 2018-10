In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council pointed out that the new robot performs several functions, including tourists’ guides to the archaeological sites in the city of Khorfakkan.

His Excellency Al Naqbi praised the level of outstanding participation in the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2018. He has further wished success to all participants.