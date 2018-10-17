Sharjah Government achieves distinguished participation at GITEX 2018

Commenting on this outstanding achievement, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Department of e Government (DeG) stressed that the Sharjah's participation comes in line with the wise vision of Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at consolidating all possible efforts to enhance the emirate's status as a world-class city.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi added that the Department of e Government has prepared well for this event which is the region's biggest technology event, noting that the event was an opportunity for several participants to highlight their technical achievements and the role they play in supporting the digital transformation in Sharjah.